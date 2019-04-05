Raymond Milton

Tarvin

March 19, 1937-

April 03, 2019

Columbus, Ga- Raymond Milton Tarvin 82, of Columbus, Ga. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 03, 2019 at his home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, April 06, 2019 in the chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Paul Thomas officiating. A private family interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the services at the funeral home.

Milton was born March 19, 1937 in Columbus, Ga. son of the late Willie D. Tarvin and Bernice Anderson Tarvin. He attended Jordan Vocational High School and graduated in 1955. He married the love of his life Emily Brooks in June 1957. Milton was a loving husband and he and Emily were married for 62 years and they have two children, Alan Craig Tarvin and Amy Tarvin Leathers.

Milton was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved sitting in his deer stand watching the woods come to life in the early mornings. Milton began his career with National Linen Company in 1965 and worked in St. Petersburg, Fl., Savannah, Ga., Pensacola, Fl., and Houston, TX. Family brought him back to Columbus in 1985 where he retired from Wade Linen.

In addition to his wife and his children, he leaves to mourn his passing his grandchildren, Austin Craig Tarvin (Miller), and Kathryn (Katy) Nicole Homonek and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, his sisters, Iris Mitchell (Richard), Montez Venable and Beverly Brasch.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to may make a donation to Milton's favorite charity the Valley Rescue Mission 2903 2nd Ave, Columbus, Georgia 31904 or www.valleyrescuemission.org

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 5, 2019