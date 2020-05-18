Rebecca J.
Sizemore
February 25, 1953-
May 14, 2020
Ellerslie, GA- Rebecca J. Sizemore, 67 of Ellerslie passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Becky was born February 25, 1953 at Ft. Bragg, NC, the daughter of Robert J. Sizemore and Doris Brooks Sizemore. She was a graduate of Kendrick High School and retired from Southern Bell. Becky was of the Catholic faith. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert J. Sizemore, her sister, Deborah Jean Wicklund and her niece, Carrie George.
Survivors include her daughter, Jacqueline Green and her husband, Roger of Germany; her mother, Doris Sizemore Groscost and her husband, Donald of Waverly Hall; her brother, Robert Sizemore, his wife, Angela and their daughter, Piper of North Chesterfield, VA; two granddaughters, Astraea Roberts of Fortson and Madeliene Roberts of Opelika, AL and her nephew, Dalton George of Thomaston, GA.
Cox Funeral Home, Hamilton is assisting the family with arrangements. Please sign the online register at www.coxfh.com.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 18, 2020.