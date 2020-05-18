Rebecca J. Sizemore
1953 - 2020
Rebecca J.
Sizemore
February 25, 1953-
May 14, 2020
Ellerslie, GA- Rebecca J. Sizemore, 67 of Ellerslie passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Becky was born February 25, 1953 at Ft. Bragg, NC, the daughter of Robert J. Sizemore and Doris Brooks Sizemore. She was a graduate of Kendrick High School and retired from Southern Bell. Becky was of the Catholic faith. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert J. Sizemore, her sister, Deborah Jean Wicklund and her niece, Carrie George.
Survivors include her daughter, Jacqueline Green and her husband, Roger of Germany; her mother, Doris Sizemore Groscost and her husband, Donald of Waverly Hall; her brother, Robert Sizemore, his wife, Angela and their daughter, Piper of North Chesterfield, VA; two granddaughters, Astraea Roberts of Fortson and Madeliene Roberts of Opelika, AL and her nephew, Dalton George of Thomaston, GA.
Cox Funeral Home, Hamilton is assisting the family with arrangements. Please sign the online register at www.coxfh.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home-Hamilton - Hamilton
240 Walton Street
Hamilton, GA 31811
(706) 628-5922
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

9 entries
May 17, 2020
I will always treasure our friendship and memories of all the fun times we had in school and when we saw each other. Prayers of comfort and strength for her family in knowing she is sharing her smile, joy and love now in heaven.
Jackie Cooper-Wheeler
Friend
May 17, 2020
I am deeply saddened to hear of your passing but know you are happy in the presence of the Lord! I love you sweet Becky!! I will continue to keep all of our family in my prayers. ❤
Shelly Cook
Family
May 16, 2020
Gary Groscost
Family
May 16, 2020
Roger & Debbie Adams
Family
May 16, 2020
To my beautiful cousin, I will miss you.
Tammy Brooks
Family
May 16, 2020
Becky will be missed by so many. I got to speak with her at one of the last reunion. We spoke about our sisters Debbie and Carol and reminisced about everybody being together. Doris my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Barbara Tigges Cook
Friend
May 16, 2020
Please accept my condolences. May the family find comfort and peace in God's word.
May 16, 2020
Becky was a very sweet caring, loving person. She will be sorely missed. Prayers to her family
Angela Hardy
Friend
May 15, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to this family. Becky was loved and will be missed. Praying for peace understanding and comfort.
THE WHEELER, HIGHTOWER,TRACY AND SKIDMORE FAMILY WAVERLYHALL, Ga
TenaTracy Skidmore
Friend
