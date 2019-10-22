|
Rebecca Jane Hardaway
Loflin
February 25, 1922 -
October 16, 2019
Columbus, GA- Rebecca Jane Hardaway Loflin, 97, a longtime resident of Columbus, GA, died on October 16 in Fremont, NE where she had lived since July of 2013. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at St. Luke United Methodist Church sanctuary, Columbus, GA on Monday October 28 at 10 AM with Reverend Robert Beckum officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in Stockwell Hall. A private interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery.
Mrs. Loflin was born February 25, 1922 in Charlotte, NC, daughter of Robert Early Hardaway Jr. and Martha Rebecca McCoy Hardaway. Her childhood was spent moving and living with her family in six southeastern states because of her father's work as a civil engineer with Hardaway Contracting Company. She graduated from Marianna High School (Jackson County), Marianna, FL in 1939, attended St. Mary's Episcopal School, Raleigh, NC and then earned a BA in art with a minor in English from Women's College of the University of North Carolina, Greensboro (now UNCG) in 1943. She was employed by Davidson's department store, Atlanta, GA, in the display department and held a similar position for Kirven's department store, Columbus, GA. She was also a buyer for Humes Music Store in Columbus.
Mrs. Loflin married Robert Lawrence Loflin of Columbus, GA on April 11, 1948 at St. Luke United Methodist Church.
She was a faithful member of St. Luke, participating through the years in Sunday school, Chancel choir, UMW circles, Wednesday night church suppers, Disciple Bible study classes, as a volunteer in the reception area answering the telephone and with Miss Myrtle Blackmon in the church library. She was a lifetime member of Oglethorpe Chapter DAR and served as Regent from 1976-1978. She had a keen interest in genealogy and was a past member of several other genealogical societies. As a member of the Wynn House, she volunteered many hours there and also served on the Board of Directors. She was a charter member and served as president of the Adelphian Study Club, was a volunteer at the Springer Opera House box office earning her 500 hour pin, was a member of The Golden Girls investment club, Orpheus Club and AAUW.
She always called herself a North Carolina Tarheel though she lived in Georgia most her life. Her heart was in the mountains of western North Carolina, particularly at her parents' beloved home on Lake Summit at Tuxedo, NC. She was never happier than when she was with family and friends at the lake and made many wonderful memories there.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister Rebecca Hurt Hardaway Dalton. She is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth (Beth) Loflin Vech (Jim) of Cedar Bluffs, NE, two grandchildren, Claire Rebecca Vech Reeves (Lee) of Franklin, TN and Franklin Hardaway Vech (Sara) of Cedar Bluffs, NE; six great-grandchildren, Charlotte Emerson Vech, Elliot Jacob Vech, Madeline Jane Vech, Rebecca Elizabeth (Libby) Reeves, Dorothy Frances (Dee) Reeves, and Archer James Reeves; brother Robert Early Hardaway III of Tampa, FL and brother-in-law Harry M. Dalton of Rock Hill, SC; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many beloved friends.
Jane was supportive of countless church and community organization and activities. Some of those most important to her were:
•St. Luke United Methodist Church (saintlukecolumbus.org)
•Schwob School of Music (music.columbusstate.org)
•Animal Ark Rescue (7133 Sacerdote Ln. Columbus, GA 31907)
•Oglethorpe Chapter NSDAR (PO Box 38, Pine Mountain, GA 31822)
•Springer Opera House (springeroperahouse.org)
Rather than flowers, if you wish to make a lasting gift to remember her, please consider one of these or .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 22, 2019