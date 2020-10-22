Rebecca King
Speir
April 30, 1947-
October 17, 2020
Ocean Isle Beach/Charlotte, NC- Rebecca King Speir went to be with her Heavenly Father on October 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 30, 1947 in Columbus, GA, to the late E. Buford King, Jr. and Rebecca Hardaway King.
The eldest of three, she grew up in Midland, GA at the family home in Hardaway Hall. In Columbus, Rebecca attended the Wynnton School and Columbus High School. She then went on to graduate from Queens College in Charlotte, NC where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority.
In her youth, she enjoyed horses and participated in competitive equestrian events. She loved spending summers at the family beach house in Atlantic Beach, Florida.
While attending Queens, she was introduced to her husband of 51 years, Robert (Bobby) Wilkinson Speir of Charlotte. The two were married on September 6, 1969, at St. Paul's Methodist Church in Columbus, GA. Rebecca and Bobby were the proud parents of three boys; Rob, Ben, and Tom, who she adored. They were long time members of Myers Park Presbyterian Church.
Rebecca was a sustaining member of the Charlotte Junior League, and later went on to pursue a real estate career, working with Marilyn Hartley Realty, Bissell Hayes and Allen Tate. After 39 years in Charlotte, Bobby and Rebecca retired to Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina in 2008.
She was blessed with many friends who treasured Rebecca's sharp wit, humor, laughter, and loyalty. Her spiritual gifts were acts of service and acts of kindness, always thinking of others before herself and never wanting anyone to go without. Most of all, she loved opening her home to friends and family. She adored her grandchildren, always wanting them to visit the beach and stay with her. She indulged them whenever she could. Her Daughters-In-Law; Maddie, Anna, and Wynne, were like true daughters to her and she loved them so.
Rebecca is survived by her loving husband Robert Wilkinson Speir, her three children Robert Wilkinson Speir, Jr. and his wife Madeleine, Benjamin King Speir and his wife Anna, both of Charlotte, and Thomas Hardaway Speir and his wife Wynne of Birmingham, AL; her brother E. Buford King III (Mary Pat King), her sister Glenn King Springer (John Springer) and adoring nieces and nephews; Libby King, Rebecca Sale, E. Buford King IV, Lil Springer, Haden Springer and John Springer, Jr. She has eight grandchildren; Benjamin King Speir, Jr (18), Robert Wilkinson Speir III (17), Rebecca Blair Speir (15), James Nathaniel Speir (15), Everett Wynne Speir (8), Judson Alexander Speir (7), Thomas Hardaway Speir, Jr (6), and Robert Walker Speir (2).
A private interment will be held at Riverdale Cemetery in Columbus, Georgia Saturday October 24, 2020.
The family would like to express gratitude to the doctors and nurses of the Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
.