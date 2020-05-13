Rebecca ParkerGriffinJuly 19, 1924-May 7, 2020Columbus, GA- Rebecca Parker Griffin, 95, of Columbus, passed on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her residence. Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park, 4400 St. Mary's Road, Columbus. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. 927-5th Avenue, Columbus.Rebecca Parker Griffin was born on a Saturday, July 19, 1924 in Zeke's Quarters, a rural subdivision of Prattville Alabama to Annie Bell Minder and Louis Parker. She attended Spring Hill Elementary, a church that doubled as a school house during the week and opened for church service on Sundays. The school accommodated several grades of students in one room where many would be forced to drop out and carry out their main mission—work on the farm.At an early age she married Joseph Griffin. From that union was born one son, Eugene Griffin. She later married Walter Harbison and gave birth to four children, Louis Harbison, Ed Harbison, Jimmy Harbison and Annie Pearl Thomas. Rebecca moved to Montgomery in 1953 where she worked for numerous families as a maid. It was in that position that she became an active member of the famous 1955 Bus boycott that pitted mostly hard- working women against the rigid walls of segregation. She, like many other women and men, often walked miles to work rather then be herded in the back of the bus like second class citizens.Mrs. Griffin worshiped at Poplar Springs Church in Prattville, AL and later joined and became a faithful member of Revelation Baptist Church in Montgomery for many years. She was a hard worker, walking home from work, preparing dinner for her children, washing baby diapers by hand on a washboard, and waging a nightly losing battle against crawling night creatures. She truly loved her children, family and friends and would enjoy them immensely when they visited. Her constant craving for sticky rice with loads of butter will leave a great void in our daily lives but great memories to cherish.Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Walter Harbison, sons, Eugene Griffin, Kerry Griffin, Louis Harbison, Jimmy Harbison and daughter, Annie Pearl Thomas.Left to reminisce about her unique life are children, Senator Ed Harbison, Willie F. Sumpter, Larry J. Griffin, and Mickey W. Griffin all of Columbus; 21 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; a loving God Daughter, Delores Mayes, Montgomery; two very special ladies, Betty Beville and Sylvia Garrison and the ladies of J.O.Y. (Just Over You) that adopted her into their family circle and celebrated her status with an annual luncheon in Montgomery.