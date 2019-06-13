Regina Marie

Jenkins

November 13, 1954-

June 4, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mrs. Regina Jenkins, 64, of Columbus passed on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral service for Mrs. Jenkins will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 5214 St. James Street, Columbus, Rev. Dr. Ralph Huling, pastor officiating and Rev. Alford Bunkley, eulogist. Interment will be held in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Public viewing will be held at the church one hour prior to the funeral service.

Mrs. Regina Jenkins was born in Schenectady, New York on November 13, 1954 to the late Bennie Bobbitt and Bessie Lou Bobbitt. She was one of thirteen children born to this union. She was a loving wife and mother with a forgiving heart and not only taught her family forgiveness, but showed them what it looked like. She gave her life to God many years ago and was raised in the Baptist church where she was baptized at 13 years of age.

Mrs. Jenkins was known as "Grams" by all who knew and loved her. She loved to play basketball, bowling and her favorite hobby was shopping and talking on the phone. She talked on a three way call every morning with her sisters, Beverly and Marie.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Scott E Jenkins; three siblings, Elizabeth Bobbitt, Thomas Bobbitt and Christopher Bobbitt.

Those remaining and feeling a definite loss include five children, Lloyd Bobbitt, Danine (Maurice) Edwards, Tiffany Jenkins and Shamya Henderson all of Columbus, Olivia (Stanley) Broughton, Douglasville, GA; five brothers; four sisters; sixteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary