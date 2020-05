Reginald T.GlanceSeptember 13, 1970-May 18, 2020Phenix City, AL- Mr. Reginald T. Glance, 49, of Phenix City, AL, passed Monday, May 18, 2020 in Phenix City, AL .A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 with Dr. Raymond Cochran, officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.Reginald Torrey Glance was born September 13, 1970 in Ft. Benning, Ga to Wheeler Glance, Jr. and Glenda Glance. He was a 1989 graduate of Lowndes High School, attended Itawamba Community College, Tupelo, MS and worked for Pratt and Whitney.Survivors include his parents, Wheeler Glance, Jr. and Glenda Glance; two daughters, Gabrielle Marie Glance and Tara D. Davis; mother of his children, Tammy Feagins Glance; grandmother, Ella Lee Glance; one sister, Keacha (Rossell) Wigfall; one brother, Marques (Tonya) Glance; special niece, Keosha Glance; six aunts; four uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.