Reginald T.
Glance
September 13, 1970-
May 18, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Reginald T. Glance, 49, of Phenix City, AL, passed Monday, May 18, 2020 in Phenix City, AL .
A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 with Dr. Raymond Cochran, officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Reginald Torrey Glance was born September 13, 1970 in Ft. Benning, Ga to Wheeler Glance, Jr. and Glenda Glance. He was a 1989 graduate of Lowndes High School, attended Itawamba Community College, Tupelo, MS and worked for Pratt and Whitney.
Survivors include his parents, Wheeler Glance, Jr. and Glenda Glance; two daughters, Gabrielle Marie Glance and Tara D. Davis; mother of his children, Tammy Feagins Glance; grandmother, Ella Lee Glance; one sister, Keacha (Rossell) Wigfall; one brother, Marques (Tonya) Glance; special niece, Keosha Glance; six aunts; four uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 21, 2020.