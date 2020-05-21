Reginald T. Glance
1970 - 2020
Reginald T.
Glance
September 13, 1970-
May 18, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Reginald T. Glance, 49, of Phenix City, AL, passed Monday, May 18, 2020 in Phenix City, AL .
A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 with Dr. Raymond Cochran, officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Reginald Torrey Glance was born September 13, 1970 in Ft. Benning, Ga to Wheeler Glance, Jr. and Glenda Glance. He was a 1989 graduate of Lowndes High School, attended Itawamba Community College, Tupelo, MS and worked for Pratt and Whitney.
Survivors include his parents, Wheeler Glance, Jr. and Glenda Glance; two daughters, Gabrielle Marie Glance and Tara D. Davis; mother of his children, Tammy Feagins Glance; grandmother, Ella Lee Glance; one sister, Keacha (Rossell) Wigfall; one brother, Marques (Tonya) Glance; special niece, Keosha Glance; six aunts; four uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
2 entries
May 20, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the entire family especially Tammy and the girls. I have a lot of good memories. Gonna miss him.
Tim Rudd
Coworker
May 20, 2020
Offering my deepest condolences. May the family find comfort in God's word during this difficult time. 1 Peter 5:6,7
