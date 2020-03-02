|
Rena
Miles
June 17, 1934-
February 23, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Rena Edmond Miles, 85, of Phenix City, AL died Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Dr. Patrick T. Brown, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Stephens Memorial Garden, Phenix City, AL. Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. EST with family hours 4-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Miles was born June 17, 1934 in Ft. Mitchell, AL to the late Freddie Edmond and the late Rena Jackson Edmond. She was a 1953 graduate of Mt. Olive High School, retired from Fort Benning BOQ and a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Her survivors include daughter, Shawanda Miles, Phenix City, AL; three sons, Fitzgerald (Min. Tammie) Miles, Lawrenceville, GA, Kenneth (Debora) Miles, Phenix City, AL and Herman (Maria) Miles, Columbus, GA; seven brothers, Willie B. Edmond and Henry Edmond both of Phenix City, AL; Johnnie Edmond, Columbus, GA, Hayward Edmond, Turner Edmond and Walter Edmond all of Chicago, IL; 15 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 2, 2020