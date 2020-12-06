Renate Schmitt

December 18, 1933 - November 3, 2020

Columbus, Georgia - Renate Schmitt, 87 of Columbus, Georgia died Tuesday November 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.

Mrs. Schmitt was born December 18, 1933 in Wurzburg, Germany daughter of the late Oskar Streng and Sebine Streng. She met her husband Alfred Schmitt in Wurzburg when they were in their early twenties. They married August __ 1956, and Mr. Schmitt moved to Buffalo New York in October of the same year. Renate followed her husband to the USA the following year, bring their eldest daughter Doris with her. She spent her life taking care of their home and five children. Watching children shows she mastered the English language and embraced life in the US. In her forty's she learned to drive, and in her fifties got her own car. With her children grown up and her own wheels. she ventured out, joining newcomers', bowling leagues, and several bridge groups. She loved to take early morning walk with her husband in retirement, staying active as long as they were both physically able.

Mrs. Schmitt is survived by her daughters, Doris Soper of San Antonio, TX., Sylvia Schmitt of Columbus, GA., Claudia Ritch (Michael) of Columbus, GA., sons, Ralph Schmitt (Michele) of Asheville, NC., Christopher Schmitt (Martha) of Cataula, GA., 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.





