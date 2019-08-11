|
Rennie Lee
Horn Bevers
May 10, 1917 -
August 9, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Rennie Lee Horn Bevers, 102, entered her final rest on Friday, August 9th, joining her mother, Emma Spence Horn, whom she lost when she was six years old; her father, James Horn, who died when she was 16; her husband of 65 years, Morrell Belcher Bevers, who died in 2005; and her brothers and sisters, Louis Horn, Cecil Herring, Syble Easom, Raymond Horn (her twin), and DeWitt Horn.
She leaves behind to cherish the wisdom she shared two daughters, Linda Phillips and Gail Stewart; grandchildren, Chris Russell, Sandy Russell, Steven Stewart (Julia), Beth Stewart, Richard Stewart (Jennifer), and Katherine Stewart; and great-grandchildren, Sophie Ramesh, Victoria Stewart, Nathan Stewart, Sterling Stewart-Tidwell, Jeremy Rivers, Brooke Rivers, Trinity Mingledolph, and Sara Rivers; and many beloved nephews and nieces.
Rennie lived a full and satisfying life, treasuring her church families at Union Baptist Church in Colquitt, GA, and The Fort Church at Mt. Zion in Columbus, formerly Mount Zion Baptist Church. She was particularly proud of a memoir and testament to her faith that she compiled over the course of her life and published, entitled "My Cup Runneth Over."
The daughter of a share-cropper, she left school before graduating, but later determined that she would obtain her high school diploma, which she did at the age of 23 in 1940, the same year she met and married her husband Morrell, with whom she shared many ventures. In 1957, they purchased their beloved farm in Donalsonville, GA. They struggled with the normal ups and downs of life on a farm and reluctantly sold it in 1964 to return to Columbus, where they purchased and ran Wynn's Hill Curb Market until it burned in 1968. For almost two decades they perused listings for farms, hoping to find one that would rival the one they had sold in Donalsonville. Finally they gave up and "retired" to Jakin, GA in 1988, only to learn that their old farm was for sale. By then they were in their 70s, but they gleefully re-purchased the farm and ran it for more than twenty happy years until Morrell's death in 2005. They grew peanuts and corn, built fences, and raised cattle. Rennie's magical touch with the cows earned her the nickname "The Cow Lady."
She lived a simple and honest life, holding firm to her faith, living Christian principles and teaching them to others by example, and practicing economy and frugality long before it was popular. A perfect example of "The Greatest Generation," she will be greatly missed by all who knew her and knew of her.
Her family would like especially to thank the many workers at Kindred Hospice and Comfort Keepers, but especially Donzy Odell, Mardecia Winbush, Heather Shavers-Eldridge, Rebecca Morris, Penny Woodall, Debbie Seymour, Sharon Minor, Mitch Huling, Jackie Meadows, Kimberly Hawes, and Carson Jones.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kindred Hospice or The Fort Church at Mt. Zion.
A service to celebrate Rennie's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 12, 2019 at The Fort Church at Mt. Zion, formerly Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1232 Double Churches Rd, Columbus, Georgia 31904. Family will visit with friends after the service in the Fellowship Hall at the church.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019