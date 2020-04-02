|
|
Ret. CPO Carl Anthony
Francis
October 17, 1941-
March 25, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Carl Anthony Francis, loving husband and father of three children passed away at 78. Carl was born on October 17, 1941 in Lafayette, Louisiana to Ernest and Bertha Francis. He served in the United States Navy for 30 years, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer and then as a Lab Technician at Fort Benning Hospital, Ft. Benning, Georgia. On June 7, 1968, he married Essie Averett. They raised one daughter, Demetria and two sons, Nathan and Daniel. Carl enjoyed listening to music and singing, and sang as a member of his church choir at Spirit Truth and Liberty Ministries International. He also loved baking and photography, he made many cakes for family reunions and was often the family photographer at many family events. Carl leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife Essie (Averett) Francis of Columbus, GA, his daughter, Dr. Demetria Francis of Lawrenceville, GA, his son, Nathan Francis (Etriya) of Crawfordville, FL, his son, Daniel Francis (Tia) of Tallahassee, FL, granddaughters, Hannah Francis and Laila Francis (Nathan and Etriya) of Crawfordville, FL, grandsons, Timothy Hunter-Francis, Daniel Francis II, and Donovan Francis (Daniel Francis and Tia Francis of Tallahassee, FL, his sister, Sue Davis , and brother, Russell Francis (Mary), all of Lafayette, LA, as well as a host of brothers and sisters by marriage., nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A private funeral service for family members will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Spirit, Truth , and Liberty Ministries International according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave. John L. Sconiers Sr. Way, Columbus, GA
Please visit sconiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2020