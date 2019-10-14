|
|
Ret. Fire Capt. Chester
Levoyd Bowers
October 21, 1931-
October 11, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ret. Fire Captain Chester Levoyd Bowers, 87, of Columbus, GA died Friday, Ocotber 11, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907, with Reverend Hank Reeves officiating. Interment with Fireman Honors will be held at Parkhill Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chester was born October 21, 1931 in Cottonwood, AL son of the late Mattie Parker. He retired from the Columbus Fire Department as a Captain after 32 years of service. Chester was an Alabama football fan, Atlanta Braves fan, and Atlanta Falcons fan and was a Member of Glenn Anthony Baptist Church.
Other than his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Ronnie Bowers, brother, Jimmy Parker, and sister, Sara Pierce.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Ann Ledford Bowers; children, Rick Bowers (Jennifer) of Phenix City, AL, Cheryl Bowers of Phenix City, AL; a brother, Jerry Parker (Gayle) of Headland, AL; grandchildren, Nick Bowers (Nicole) of Smithstation, AL, Rick Bowers, Jr. (Lori) of Columbus, GA, Dusty Bowers (Becca) of Montgomery, AL, Stephanie Bowers Culberson (Corey) of Ft. Mitchell, AL; great grandchildren; Ricky Bobby Bowers of Columbus, GA, Addison Bowers of Smithstation, AL, Aubrey Bowers of Columbus, GA, Ava Bowers of Smithstation, AL, Roman Bowers of Montgomery, AL ; and a grand dog, Harley.
Flowers will be accepted, those so desiring may make contributions to, the at . To sign the online guest registry, please visit www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 14, 2019