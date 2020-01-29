|
|
Ret. (Sgt) Horace J.
Russell
August 16, 1929-
January 27, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Horace passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Horace grew up in Magee, Mississippi, where it was not easy in the depression years. Many life lessons were learned during that time, dedication to family being the highest of priorities. Horace left home and joined the military on August 18, 1946. He said the saddest memory of that day was leaving his younger brother, Mims, behind. Horace was courageous and accepted any challenge the military provided him. He was in the 1st Ranger Infantry Company and assisted with the development of the training program at Camp Darby, Ft Benning, GA. He was also in the 82nd Airborne Division, the 1st Calvary Division and served in WWII, the Korean conflict, Vietnam. In Korea, he fought with the 2nd Infantry Division, and survived the Battle(s) of Bloody Ridge and Heart Break Ridge. He was proud to be an Army Ranger.
In 1953, while on leave, he had an opportunity to visit Duncanville, Alabama and met the love of his life, Dorothy (Dot) Lee Farley. The Farley family, as well as, the Duncanville community took him in, and he became one of their own family members.
Horace dedicated his free time to the charitable work of the Shrine Organization, as a member of the Phenix City Shrine Club. While serving on the transportation committee, he was instrumental in raising funds to purchase a bus to improve transportation provided to patients. Horace's leadership eventually resulted in him serving as Potentate in 2002.
In 1986, Horace, Dot and son, Mike, founded Russell and Sons, a diesel engine maintenance business, specializing in Cumming and other large diesel engines. In1992, Mike became President and Owner, and the business has grown to be very successful.
Horace was very dedicated to family and could always be counted on to provide wisdom and leadership to all members of the Russell and Farley families. Horace and his brother, Mims, hosted an annual family beach trip fondly referred to as "Russell Beach", which fostered a closeness among multi-generations of Russell's.
Horace was a hero to many and the cornerstone to his family. He is survived by his children, Michael D. Russell (and wife, Diane), Kelley R. Bost, Wanda J. Johnson (and husband, David), grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, 10:30 am est Thursday, January 30, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to . Donate.lovetotherescue.org
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 29, 2020