Ret. Lt. Ricky Lee Steward, Sr.
August 19, 1960 - November 30, 2020
Phenix City, Alabama - Ret. Lt. Ricky Lee Steward, 60, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, November 30, 2020 in Columbus, GA. Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST Monday, December 7, 2020 at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church, Dr. Raymond Cochran, pastor; Dr. Robert M. Dickerson, Jr., eulogist. Visitation is Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc. Ret. Lt. Steward was born August 19, 1960 in Tuscaloosa, AL to Doris N. Steward and the late James E. Steward, Sr. He dedicated 34 years between the Phenix City Police Department and Russell County Sheriff Department. He also worked at the Russell County Court House.
Survivors include his wife, Tenita Steward; children, Phillip (Whittney) Ike, Jamal Henley, Tranika (William) Floyd, Rekita Steward and Ricky Steward, Jr.; his mother, Doris N. Steward; six siblings, Harold Bell, Jerome (Carolyn) Bell, James Steward, Jr., Danny Steward, Janice Steward and Hazel Steward; five grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
