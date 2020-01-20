|
RET. LTC Duane
"Dutch" Kockx
May 7,1937-
January 16, 2020
Columbus, GA- Duane "Dutch" Francis Kockx, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 at the age of eighty-two at Columbus Hospice. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 24th, at McMullen funeral home at 3874 Gentian Blvd., Columbus, GA 31907 at 12:30AM. A viewing and reception with family will precede starting at 11:30AM
Duane was born on May 7th, 1937 in Milbank, South Dakota to Francis and Florence Kockx (Dobson).
Duane was preceded in death by his brothers, James Kockx and Thomas Lundborg, daughter Marilyn Swint, and son, Bryon. Duane is survived by his devoted wife of sixty-two years, Katharina, five grandchildren, Joshua Swint and wife Day Harrington, Jamie Swint, Jessica Swint, Jocelyn Swint, Jasmine and husband Brandon Mooney, great-grandchildren Gray and Marilyn Harrington-Swint, Sophi Scott, step-mother Marilys Sweeter, brother Jeffrey Lundborg, sisters, Gail Kelley, Penny Lundborg-Mead, and Julie Bierschbach; long-time confidant and honorary niece Wanda Caldwell, a vast and flowering family tree of cousins and extended family, and a host of long-time friends.
Duane had a passion for reading, especially books on United States history and the military in particular. He was steeped in family history and tradition, and loved exploring the history of his family's roots. An avid huntsman, Duane sometimes had to enjoy the hunt and target practice itself more than the kill… He loved gadgets and gizmos, and for many years prided himself on being ahead of the curve and having the newest thingamajig or doodad. Duane also loved photography, as evidenced by the dozens of family albums, boxes of slides, folders of negatives, and stacks of CDs and floppy disks all brimming with photos.
Duane joined the South Dakota National Guard in 1954 and, after graduating Officer Candidate School in 1959, rose through the ranks to be a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army. During those years he saw two tours of service in Korea and two combat tours in Vietnam. Duane was a "Huey" pilot, the workhorse of the war, and was involved in live insertions of combat troops and extractions while under fire.
When Duane retired from the military in 1976 he moved to his second passion, education. He was the headmaster of Saint Anne Pacelli High School from 1976 to 1991. Pacelli graduates might remember his long-standing deal that if they ever caught him wearing the same tie twice, he would throw an ice-cream party - it never happened. After his time at Pacelli, Duane was the headmaster of Glenwood School from 1993 to 1996.
In his third calling, Duane turned to counseling, first at Skinner and Associates, then helping to establish Landmark Counseling Service. While he worked with people of all walks of life, he had a special connection with veterans in need of someone to talk to who knew the life of the armed services - someone who knew the space between fear and loss, and pride and accomplishment - someone who knew how to come home and be at home.
He will be remembered for his sly, knowing smile and his wry sense of humor, for his complete and honest generosity, for his incredible work ethic, and for his enjoyment of the small things in life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 20, 2020