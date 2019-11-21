Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Nichols Chapel A.M.E Church
Interment
Following Services
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery.
Ret. Msg Herbert Johnson


1934 - 2019
Ret. Msg Herbert Johnson Obituary
Ret. MSG Herbert
Johnson
March 20, 1934-
November 14, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ret. MSG Herbert Johnson, 85, of Columbus GA passed Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Nichols Chapel A.M.E Church, Phenix City, AL with Dr. Isaac Hudson, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ret. MSG Johnson was born on March 20, 1934 in Samson, Alabama to the late Johnnie Johnson Sr. and the late Willie Mae Holmes-Johnson. He graduated from Spencer High School and Troy University. He retired as a Master Sergeant from the United States Army and Love Dental Clinic.
Survivors include two children, Marvin Johnson (Cynthia) and Erika Thomas (Frank); three grandchildren, Shelby Thomas, Marcus Johnson and Lindsey Thomas; two sisters, Helen Burke and Lois Crook, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 21, 2019
