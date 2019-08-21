|
|
SFC Charles
Matthews, Ret.
September 25, 1930-
August 16, 2019
Columbus, GA- SFC Charles Matthews, Ret., 88, passed Friday, August 16, 2019 at The Landings of Columbus. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 11:00 am at Liberty Hill Baptist Church, 6804 Forrest Road, Columbus, GA. Rev. James G. Davis will be officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery with full Military Honors according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Ret. SFC Matthews was born September 25, 1930 in Griffin, GA to the late Mammie Tysinger and Homer Matthews. He developed into an avid scratch golfer after caddying for many politicians and local authorities. Ret. SFC Matthews served in the US Army in the Korean War and completed multiple tours in Vietnam War as a Medic Respiratory Therapist. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medals, Army Occupation Medal and was the first African American to become a certified Respiratory Therapist in Columbus, GA where he retired from the Columbus Medical Center after 27 years. Ret. SFC Charles Matthews leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving granddaughter, Alexcea Matthews; a niece, Yvonne Matthews; Daughter in law, Monica Matthews and a host of nieces, nephews, family and close friends Cornelius & Chris Carter. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019