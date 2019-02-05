Ret. SFC Willie Horace

Bass, Jr.

November 3, 1929-

January 27, 2019

Decatur, GA- Ret. SFC Willie Horace Bass, Jr. passed Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Emory Dekalb Medical Center. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery 553 AL-165 Ft. Mitchell, AL. Rev. James Gant, pastor of Cornith Baptist Church, will officiate the services according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC 2919 Hamilton Road Columbus, GA. Ret. SFC Bass was born November 3, 1929 in Upatoi, GA. to the late Willie and Gussie Bass, Sr.. He was a 1946 graduate of Spencer High School. Mr. Bass was drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict in February 1951. He served two tours in Korea, three tours in Germany and his last tour was served in Vietnam. Ret. SFC. Bass retired June 1971 after 20 years of military service as Sergeant First Class E-7. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Mr. Bass leaves to cherish his precious memories, three children, Cheryl D. Bass, Horace S. Bass and his wife and Arthur S. (Francia) Bass; one grandson, Kristopher Bass; God-children, Travis Holsey and Tyler Holsey; a dear friend, Warnell Riley; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.