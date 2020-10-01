1/1
Retired Major Joe Ellis Jr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Retired's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Retired Major Joe
Ellis Jr.

December 17, 1928-
September 28, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Retired Major Joe Ellis, Jr., 91, of Columbus, Georgia died on Monday, September 28, 2020 in Columbus.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 AM, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, AL. Rev. Earnest Gordon will officiate. Full military honors will be accorded. Visitation will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 2 PM to 5 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus.
Joe was born December 17, 1928 in Mount Calm, TX, son of the late Joe Ellis, Sr. and Lorena Smith Ellis. Joe was the oldest of five brothers who all proudly served their country a combined total of 131 years.
Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army as a private and retired as a Major. He graduated from Columbus State University where he obtained a Masters Degree in Education.
Devoted survivors include: two daughters: Brenda Green and Lydia Boykin;
three grandchildren, one sister-in-law, Rose Ellis
and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Please sign our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved