Retired Major Joe
Ellis Jr.
December 17, 1928-
September 28, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Retired Major Joe Ellis, Jr., 91, of Columbus, Georgia died on Monday, September 28, 2020 in Columbus.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 AM, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, AL. Rev. Earnest Gordon will officiate. Full military honors will be accorded. Visitation will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 2 PM to 5 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus.
Joe was born December 17, 1928 in Mount Calm, TX, son of the late Joe Ellis, Sr. and Lorena Smith Ellis. Joe was the oldest of five brothers who all proudly served their country a combined total of 131 years.
Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army as a private and retired as a Major. He graduated from Columbus State University where he obtained a Masters Degree in Education.
Devoted survivors include: two daughters: Brenda Green and Lydia Boykin;
three grandchildren, one sister-in-law, Rose Ellis
and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
.