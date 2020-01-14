|
Retired Master Sargent Theodore John "Ted"
Bush
November 25, 1948-
January 4, 2020
Columbus, GA- Retired Master Sargent Theodore John "Ted" Bush, 71, passed away January 4, 2020, at Saint Francis Hospital, Columbus, Georgia.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. Interment will follow at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery at 12:30 PM EST, 553 Highway 165, Ft. Mitchell, AL 36856. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Ted was born November 25, 1948, in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, to Mr. Owen M. and Mrs. Cleo Turner Bush. Ted joined the U.S. Army after graduating from High School and served 22 years. After retiring from the U.S. Army, Ted was a proficient cabinet maker for 30 years and retired from Hall's Designer Cabinets in Waverly Hall, Georgia, in September, 2018.
Ted was proceeded in death by his late wife, Linda Bush.
Ted is survived by his wife, Vanessa Barton of Fortson, GA.; his son, Jeffrey Miles (Sarah) of Kansas City, MO; his daughters, Marilyn Miles (Jeff), of Farmington, MN; Kimberly Fehringer (Brad) of Cataula, GA; four grandchildren: Caleb and Jakob Eiffert, Sophia Miles, and Olivia Owens; his sister, Nancy Olds (Dennis); his brother, Alan Bush (Nancie); his sister-in-law, Carol Ann Jones (Odel); and several nieces and nephews.
Once in a lifetime you meet someone who changes everything. Teddy Bear, you will be missed.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 14, 2020