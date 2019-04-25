|
Retired SFC Carlton Joseph
Robinson, Jr.
February 17, 1952-
April 20, 2019
Columbus, GA- Retired SFC Carlton Joseph Robinson, Jr.,67, was born on February 17, 1952 in Jacksonville, North Carolina to the late Rena Mae Leaven and Carlton Joseph Robinson, Sr. SFC Robinson went to be with Lord on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
The homegoing celebration will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Tabernacle Community Church, Columbus, GA. Rev. Roy G. Plummer, pastor and Rev. Eddie G. Bray will officiate. Public visitation will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 6: 00 p.m. at Lamb's International Funeral Home.
SFC Robinson was employed as a front office clerk at Ft. Benning's Welcome Center located in Ft. Benning, GA. He married the love of his life, Annie Robinson on August 3, 1976.
Carlton left cherished memories to a devoted wife, Annie Robinson; daughters, Coretha Robinson, Felecia Motley and Tarnesha (Cornelius) Small; siblings, Johnny Robinson, Evelyn (Vonnell) Lewis, Clementine (John) Martin, Rev. Doris (Myers) Petteway, Julia (James) Hicks and Pamela (Anthony) Rivers; brother-in-law, Bobby Hall; six grandchildren; a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 25, 2019