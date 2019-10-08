Home

Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
View Map
Reuben Lee Luke


1951 - 2019
Reuben Lee Luke Obituary
Reuben Lee
Luke
September 29, 1951-
September 30, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Reuben Lee Luke departed this life Monday, September 30, 2019 at Columbus Hospice in Columbus, GA. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 3:00 pm at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Minister Renee Thompson will be officiating. Visitation will be today, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Luke was the son of Lucille Broadnax and the late Robert L. Luke. He was born on September 29, 1951 in Marvyn, AL. Mr. Luke worked as a mechanic in Ft. Benning, GA. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, his neighbors and he loved his westerns. Mr. Luke is processed by his father and two grandchildren, Katherine Luke and Xinoria Luke. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving mother, Lucille Broadnax; his devoted daughter, Lamea Luke; two brothers, Michael Broadnax and Landie Broadnax; three sisters, Ida E. Ellis, Willie M. Riggins and Catherine Luke; grandchildren, Ayanna (Dorius) Luke-Spruance, Xavion Luke, Xyon Luke, Jerimiah Spruance and Joshua Spruance; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 8, 2019
