Rex

Linton

March 28, 1935-

February 14, 2019

Phenix City, AL- Rex Linton, 83, of Phenix City, AL passed away Thursday evening, February 14, 2019 at the Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital in Phenix City.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm EST Monday, February 18, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City with Pastor Walt Underwood officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm EST at the funeral home in Phenix City.

Mr. Linton was born March 28, 1935 in Crenshaw County, AL to the late Freeman Linton, and Lona Lester Linton. He was the owner/operator of Phenix Vault and Monument Company providing 42 years of service. He enjoyed watching sports, and especially watching the Alabama Crimson Tide. He loved gardening, nature, and tending to his chickens. He was a member of the New Hope Full Gospel Church in Phenix City. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Gail Linton, two sisters, Etta Brown, and Carlene Kittrell, and five brothers, Sanford Linton, Bobby Linton, Lanford Linton, William Linton, and Johnny Linton.

He is survived by one son, Casey Litton and wife Marie, one sister, Addice Denham, (4) grandchildren, Abigail Davis, Brittney Spruill and husband Matthew, Blake Linton, and Emma Linton, (4) precious great grandchildren, Cameron, Mason, Landon, and Raelynn, a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and many caring friends. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary