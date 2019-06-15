Ricardo Bruce

Dukes

May 19, 1960-

June 7, 2019

Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Ricardo Bruce Dukes, 59, of Columbus, Georgia, affectionately known as "Ricky and Rico," passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be 2 PM, Monday, June 17, 2019 at Pinehurst Baptist Church with Rev. Tony Dickerson, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 from Noon until 4 PM and Monday from 9 AM to 12 Noon at the funeral home, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.

Ricky was born May 19, 1960 in Columbus, GA, son of the late Bruce Johnson and Marion Dukes. He was was a member of Pinehurst Baptist Church and was a 1978 graduate of Carver High School. Rico was known to be a very snazzy dresser, always keeping up with the latest trendsetting fashions. Consequently he was employed for over 10 years with Macy's Dept. Store. He was also member of the Prince Hall Masonic Lodge. Survivors include: his devoted wife of 23 years, Yonette Dukes; one son, Kirk R. A. (Ashley) Waldron; one sister, Catherine Dukes Lockhart; one grandchild, Kaden Waldron; his loving Rottweiler, Zeus and a host of relatives.