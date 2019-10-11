|
|
Richard A.
Hecht
January 23, 1922 -
October 9, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Richard A. Hecht, age 97, of Columbus Georgia died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at his home. Memorial services will be held at Temple Israel on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Rabbi Beth L. Schwartz officiating. Private interment for the family will take place at Riverdale Cemetery.
Mr. Hecht was born January 23, 1922 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Clarice Levy and Jay Benjamin Hecht, Sr. He attended Wynnton Elementary, Columbus High School and the University of Georgia where he obtained an Associate's Degree in Business administration in 1943.
Entering the United States Army in 1943, Mr. Hecht graduated from Officers Candidate School at Ft. Benning and served in the Central Pacific Theater of Operations until 1946. He also served in Saipan as Company Commander of provisioned task force to protect B-29 Bombers at Asley Field, from Japanese land and air attacks. Subsequently served as Assistant Provost Marshall at Harmon Field in Guam before being discharged in 1946.
Upon returning to the United States, he joined The Hecht Company as Secretary-Treasurer. Later he served as Vice-President, President and Chairman of the Board until the company was sold in 1988. Additionally, he served as President of H&H Metal Fabricators from 1954-1967.
Mr. Hecht was active in many public affairs, serving on many boards and belonging to a number of organizations. Some of these affiliations are memberships with University of Georgia Presidents Club, University Trust of University of Georgia, Gridion Secret Society of University of Georgia, Boards and Trustees of the Athletic Department of University of Georgia, University of Georgia Alumni Society Board of Managers, Columbus Chamber of Commerce, Temple Israel, Past Secretary of Columbus Rotary Club and former Georgia Bulldog Club. Mr. Hecht also proudly served on boards for Columbus College Board of Trustees and Athletic Department, Chairman of the Board for Enrichment Services, Boy Scouts of America, Junior Chamber of Commerce, Highland House Nursing Home, Georgia Chapter of American Red Cross, Columbus Chapter of Georgia , Georgia Girls Club and First Federal Savings & Loan of Columbus.
Mr. Hecht was preceded in death by his spouse, Marian B. Hecht; parents, Clarice Levy and Jay Benjamin Hecht, Sr.; brother, J.B. Hecht, Jr.; niece, Ellen W. Hecht and nephew, Jay B. Hecht, III.
Survivors include his niece, Carol A. Hecht of Columbus, GA; nephews, Jon R. Hecht of Johns, Creek, GA, Steve C. Small of Nashville, TN and Jerry K. Small, Jr. of Youngstown, OH; great nephew, Ben Hecht; great niece, Jennifer Hecht and great-great nephews, Jack Hecht and Mills Hecht.
In lieu of flowers, those so desiring, may contribute to Wynnton Neighborhood Network, 2100 Hilton Ave, Columbus, GA 31906; Columbus Hospice House, 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, GA 31909 or Temple Israel, 1617 Wildwood Ave, Columbus, GA 31906 in memory of Mr. Richard A. Hecht.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 11, 2019