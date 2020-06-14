Richard Butner
Jones
August 11, 1933-
June 7, 2020
Columbus, GA- Richard "Dick" Butner Jones, 86, of Columbus, GA, went to be with his Lord on June 7, 2020 at Columbus Hospice House.
Family and friends mourn the loss of a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. The family will hold a private memorial service in the Turner Chapel at St. Luke United Methodist Church on Friday, June 12 at 2:00pm according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. The Reverend Dick Reese will officiate the service. A private interment will follow in the Chapel of The Pines Mausoleum at Parkhill Cemetery.
Mr. Jones was born in Atlanta, GA, son of the late Robert Daniel Jones and Elizabeth Butner Jones. He was a United States Navy Veteran and a graduate of Duke University. At Duke, he excelled at gymnastics, lettering all four years. Mr. Jones began his insurance career with Continental Insurance Agency in Atlanta, GA. Upon moving to Columbus, he joined the Columbus Interstate Insurance Agency and later was appointed Vice President. After Columbus Interstate was purchased by J. Smith Lanier Insurance Agency, he became their Insurance Educator. He retired after 40 years in the insurance business. During those years, he succeeded in his chosen field and was twice-named Insurance Man of the Year by Insurance Women of Columbus. Mr. Jones was a former member of St. Stephen's Church and a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church. At St. Luke, he was a member of the church's official board and taught 7th grade Sunday school class for many years. He strengthened his faith through participating in many Bible study classes over the years and enjoyed being a part of the church's Rusty Roosters Friday lunch group. Mr. Jones was a past member of the Exchange Club, the Men's Garden Club, and Country Club of Columbus.
Mr. Jones is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jane McLeod Jones of Columbus, GA. Daughters, Kimberly Jones Morgan of Wilmington, NC, and Cynthia McLeod Jones (Mary Beth Minyard) of Birmingham, AL. Granddaughters, Mary Catherine Morgan and Abigail Jane Morgan of Wilmington, NC. His greatest love was spending time with his children and grandchildren. Mr. Jones adored all of his "girls" and they adored him. They were the love of his life. He brought laughter and smiles to everyone. Mr. Jones was a man of strong character both in his work and by example. He enjoyed gardening, watching Auburn football, and spending time in the North Georgia Mountains with his wife and friends. Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mr. Jones to St. Luke United Methodist Church or to Valley Rescue Mission
"Though an old man, I am but a young gardener." Thomas Jefferson
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.