Home

POWERED BY

Services
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. Campbell


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard D. Campbell Obituary
Richard D.
Campbell
April 29, 1959-
February 1, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Richard D. Campbell transitioned peacefully Saturday at his residence surrounded by his family. He was 59 years of age.
The son of Mrs. Eva Gaines Campbell of Columbus, and the late Richard L. Campbell, "Lane", as he was affectionately known, was born in Ft. Benning, GA and was a 1978 graduate of Hardaway High School. He attended the University of Georgia, and was a faithful member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church where he served diligently as Co-Chairman of the Deacons Ministry, Chairman of the Security Ministry, the Audio/Video Ministry and PICCM. He retired following 34 years as a Corporal Detective with the Youth Division of the Columbus Police Department. He was the owner/operator of Campbell Video Productions; a member of Fraternal Order of Police and Retired Georgia Peace Officers Association. He also served on the Board of the Fourth Street Towers. Lane was an avid golfer who was a True Family Man.
Survivors, other than his mother, include: his wife of 37 years, Mrs. Angela Jordan Campbell; a son, Richard J. Campbell; two daughters, Apryl J. Manuel (Lorenzo) and Reneisha D. Campbell; two grandchildren, William Little III and Ryan Ava Smith; two brothers, Michael A. Campbell (Darlinda) and Cedric L. Campbell (Jackie); loving aunts and uncles, Robena Flakes, Catherine Daniel, Lucille Russell (Allen), Marian Taggart (Bobby), George Gaines (Carolyn), McArthur Gaines, Freddie Campbell and Gloria Freeman; beloved in-laws, Job Jordan (Evelyn), Phyllis J. Jones (Ronnie) and Dexter L. Jordan (Alora);a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Campbell will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor J. H. Flakes, III will officiate. The interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will begin today at 2:00 p.m. with a family hour from 5 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Progressive Funeral Home
Download Now