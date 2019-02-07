Richard D.

Campbell

April 29, 1959-

February 1, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mr. Richard D. Campbell transitioned peacefully Saturday at his residence surrounded by his family. He was 59 years of age.

The son of Mrs. Eva Gaines Campbell of Columbus, and the late Richard L. Campbell, "Lane", as he was affectionately known, was born in Ft. Benning, GA and was a 1978 graduate of Hardaway High School. He attended the University of Georgia, and was a faithful member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church where he served diligently as Co-Chairman of the Deacons Ministry, Chairman of the Security Ministry, the Audio/Video Ministry and PICCM. He retired following 34 years as a Corporal Detective with the Youth Division of the Columbus Police Department. He was the owner/operator of Campbell Video Productions; a member of Fraternal Order of Police and Retired Georgia Peace Officers Association. He also served on the Board of the Fourth Street Towers. Lane was an avid golfer who was a True Family Man.

Survivors, other than his mother, include: his wife of 37 years, Mrs. Angela Jordan Campbell; a son, Richard J. Campbell; two daughters, Apryl J. Manuel (Lorenzo) and Reneisha D. Campbell; two grandchildren, William Little III and Ryan Ava Smith; two brothers, Michael A. Campbell (Darlinda) and Cedric L. Campbell (Jackie); loving aunts and uncles, Robena Flakes, Catherine Daniel, Lucille Russell (Allen), Marian Taggart (Bobby), George Gaines (Carolyn), McArthur Gaines, Freddie Campbell and Gloria Freeman; beloved in-laws, Job Jordan (Evelyn), Phyllis J. Jones (Ronnie) and Dexter L. Jordan (Alora);a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Campbell will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor J. H. Flakes, III will officiate. The interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will begin today at 2:00 p.m. with a family hour from 5 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary