Richard E.
Heath
June 16, 1942-
August 14, 2020
Valley, AL- Richard E. Heath, age 78, of Valley, AL passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL after a brief battle with Covid-19. A memorial service for Richard will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary in Columbus, GA. A visitation will be held for family and friends beginning at 2:00 pm and ending at 2:50 pm. Due to COVID guidelines masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
Richard was born June 16, 1942 in Kewanee, Illinois. He traveled all over the United States following his father's Army career before coming to Fort Benning. He attended several schools while traveling but later attended and graduated from Jordan High School in 1960 and went on to Columbus College. He met his wife of 59 years, Tana Glisson Heath, at Fort Benning and they married very young and settled in Columbus. They used to joke that they raised each other. He served in the military as a Green Beret with the 11th Special Forces Airborne, U.S. Army Reserves during the 60's and 70's. He was a Methodist by faith.
Following his service to our country, he spent his 42 year work career in advertising sales beginning in 1965 with the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer where he began running proofs for sales, moved up to a Retail Sales Executive, Retail Sales Manager and was promoted to Advertising
Director before leaving. He then moved up the hill to WTVM-TV as an Advertising Sales Representative and was promoted to General Sales Manager. He finished his sales career as a Senior Sales Consultant with WXTX-TV before retiring in 2007.
Richard was active in the community and in The Advertising Club of Columbus where he served on the Board of Directors for several years. He was also a member and Past President of the Civitan Club of Columbus and was a member and served on the Board of Directors of The Exchange Club of Columbus.
He was active in sports, especially softball in his early years and later loved working with his granddaughter Genna in her softball years. He loved his family dearly and was a true family man. He was known for his love and compassion. He loved the outdoors and his hobbies included; golf, boating, water skiing and bass fishing.
Richard is preceded in death by his father Lt. Colonel (Ret) Harold J. Heath; his mother Elaine M. Heath; a sister Sandra Heath; his son Richard Jason Heath; and his grandson Jacob A Neeley.
He is survived by his wife Tana Heath; his daughter Glisson (RJ) Neeley; his granddaughter Genna Haney; his granddaughter Krishna Neeley; his grandson Zach Neeley; his brother Sonny (Ardis) Heath; his brother Mike (Kathy) Heath; his sister Kelly (Tony) Stephens and his sister Linda (Steve) Wagstaff. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends of the family that will cherish his memory.
