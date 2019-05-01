Richard H.

Schulte

February 14, 1942-

April 29, 2019

Pittsview, AL- 1st SGT Retired, Richard H. Schulte, 77, of Pittsview, AL passed away on April 29, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM EST on Friday, May 3, 2019 in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Andy Cunningham officiating. The family will receive friends Friday afternoon from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, at the funeral home.

Mr. Schulte was born February 14, 1942 in Frankfort/Oder, Germany, son of the late Richard Schulte and Gertrude Nichles Schulte. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, where he retired after 25 years of service. Mr. Schulte was a member of the American Legion, as well as, Green's Chapel United Methodist Church.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jo McDaniel Schulte; one brother and one sister.

He is survived by two sons, Tony Schulte and wife Tammy of Smiths Station, AL and Brian S. Schulte of Lancaster, CA; grandchildren, Anthony Schulte, Gage Schulte, Amber Schulte, Garrett Schulte, Patrick Dileonardo and Macy Schulte; great-grandchildren, Briar Schulte and Lane Dileonardo; other extended family members and caring friends.

