Vance Brooks Funeral Home
3738 Hwy 431 N.
Phenix City, AL 36867
(334) 298-0668
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakeview Memory Gardens
Richard J. Pullen Obituary
Richard J.
Pullen
08/27/1976-
04/20/2019
Smith Station, AL- Richard J. Pullen, 42, of Smiths Station, passed away unexpectedly on April 20, 2019 at his residence in Dahlonega, Georgia.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM (EST) on Sunday, April 28, 2019 in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, with Rev. Bud Passmore officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Brent Hicks, Gabe Woodham, Jimmy Armstong, Chris Hastings, Doug Mock, and Bill Sellers. Burial with Coast Guard Honors will be at 2:00 PM (EST) on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Lakeview Memory Gardens.
RJ was born in Columbus, Georgia to Bennie and Peggy B. Reynolds Pullen on August 27, 1976. He had accepted Jesus Christ into his heart as his Lord and Savior. RJ graduated from Smith Station High School in 1994. He then joined the U. S. Coast Guard, later retiring after 20 years as a Machinery Technician Chief Petty Officer (MKC). He will be remembered for his love of his family, Country, the outdoors, SEC football, and his ability to fix almost any machinery.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Peggy B. Reynolds Pullen.
He is survived by his dad, Bennie Pullen; his three children Cody-Rex (Danielle), Ashley ("Little" Cody Stamey), and Nathaniel Pullen; his brother Christopher Pullen; his aunt, Alice Faye Pullen-Ellis; five uncles Alfred (Linda) Reynolds, William C. Reynolds, Albert Reynolds, Joe Reynolds, Tommy Reynolds and his maternal grandmother Ruth Casteel-Reynolds; numerous other family members and friends also survive.
To sign the online guest register visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 27, 2019
