Richard Joe
Knox
November 6, 1954-
January 24, 2020
Pine Mountain, GA- Richard Joe Knox, 65, of Pine Mountain, GA passed Friday, January 24, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Parkhill Cemetery with Rev. Ken Dawson officiating. The family request that everyone in attendance please wear their favorite Alabama or Nascar attire. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm.
Mr. Knox was born November 6, 1954 in Fort Knox, KY, the son of Ronald Richard Knox and Geraldine Knox Baker. Richard was an avid Alabama and Nascar fan, he loved to watch Alabama football games with family and friends. Mr. Knox had just started his retirement life, he was looking forward to taking trips and camping with his wife Betty and dog Mickey. He was a hardworking man for many years, working as a Sherriff Deputy in FL, a backhoe operator, worked at Cesna, construction for the Harris County Road Department, and as a Gun and Ammo Salesman for Gander Mountain producing over one million in sales in one year. Richard enjoyed talking on his CB radio to friends, he was known as "Florida Boy". He also enjoyed being out with friends hunting and fishing any chance he could. Trophies from his adventures were hung all throughout his home. The thing he was most proud of was being a son, husband, father, grandpa, and brother.
He was preceded in death by his father and numerous aunts and uncles. Survivors include his wife, Betty Knox; mother, Geraldine Baker; two children, Sandra Jernigan and Steve Heilmeyer; two grandchildren, Jacie Branch (Kevon) and Summer Jernigan; one brothers, Ronny Knox; two sisters, Barbara Knox and Becky Hudgins; one aunt Jesse Bowling; niece Heather Izquierdo (Jose); nephew, James Nance (Lindsay); and two great nephews, Dallas and Blake Nance.
Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 28, 2020