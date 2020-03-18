Home

Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:30 PM
Cusseta Road Church of Christ

Richard L. Patterson


1956 - 2020
Richard L. Patterson Obituary
Richard L.
Patterson
February 22, 1956-
March 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Richard Lee Patterson transitioned home peacefully Thursday at the Columbus Hospice. He was 64 years of age.
The son of the Clarence and Eloise Patterson, Mr. Patterson was born in Perry, FL where he was a 1974 graduate of Taylor County High School. He served his Country as a United States Army Veteran, and was a Corrections Officer at Stewart Detention Center in Richland, GA. He was a member of the Cusseta Road Church of Christ. Mr. Patterson was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Patricia Patterson and Don Patterson. Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his loving and devoted wife of 22 years, Mrs. Kasandra Alexander Patterson, two sons, Fredrick Colson and Ricardo Patterson (Atlantis); two daughters, Varranda Patterson and Niya Patterson; four grandchildren, Xion Jackson, Chloe Patterson, Caliyah Williams and Lyla Thompson; a sister, Theresa Patterson; loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Funeral Service Celebrating the Life of Mr. Richard L. Patterson will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 12:30 PM at the Cusseta Road Church of Christ with Brother Elliot Glasgow officiating. The interment will follow at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Military Honor accorded. Visitation will be Thursday, 3 til 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 18, 2020
