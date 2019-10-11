|
|
Richard Larry
Cheek
December 2, 1937-
October 9, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Richard Larry Cheek, age 82, of Columbus, Georgia died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at his home after a lengthy illness. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Pines Mausoleum in Parkhill Cemetery with Pastor Gene Boyd officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Chapel of Pines.
Richard was born December 2, 1937 in Columbus, GA the son of Richard Thomas Cheek and Mary Evelyn Moore. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, Richard Bennett Cheek and Lula Cheek; Henry Wisham, Fannie Bell Wisham and mother-in-law, Maggie Davis of Columbus Georgia.
He retired from Fort Benning Civil Service, 560th Engineering. After retiring, he worked at Lumus Industries in the Engineering Department; Muscogee County School District Maintenance, and owned Cheek Heating and Air.
Richard served in National Guard for 18 years. He was a 50-year member of the Mount Herman #304 Masonic Lodge in Columbus, GA.
He is survived by his wife, Arrie Brannon; stepson, Jacob Williams, Jr. and wife Marsha of Crawford, AL; grandson, Trey Williams of Atlanta, GA; sister, Mary Ann Cheek of Pine Mountain, GA; brother, Rayford Cheek (Marty) of Hamilton, GA; half-sister, Carol Carroll of Columbus, GA and multiple nieces and nephews. Family of wife's side, Geraldine Cato of Columbus, GA; Marie Pevlor of Columbus, GA; Patricia Pederson of NC; Linda Love of NC; Evelyn and Alfred Williams.
Richard was a dedicated member of Cascade Hills church with a love for Christ.
Richard had many friends among the many that was special was Paul Coleman, Joey Allen and Tammy, his cousin, Ed Smith and Donna, Ed Sasser and Bonnie, Ed Walls, Lavonia, Danny Hinson, Skeeter Cotton and Denise, Wayne Hubbard and Sherry, Ronny Hughes, Dr. Hank Hall and many-many others.
We would like to pay special tribute to our Hospice nurse, Penny Moore, as Richard said she was his angel on earth sent by God to help him. She was one of a kind, prayed with him made him feel so important. In addition, special thanks to the owner, Ebby Thompkins, as well, a very dear person.
Richard's fondest memories were carrying our grandson to Panama City Beach, FL with his friend Brandon competing with games, racing and making precious memories. When Trey graduated from the University of Alabama, Richard was beyond words. We are so very proud of Trey as Richard would always say "Roll Tide, Roll" and "the apple of my eye."
Richard loved life and living well, he was a member of Harley Organization of Georgia, Christian Motorcycle Association and Southern Cruisers. Among other enjoyments in life, was square dancing, clogging, line dancing, bowling, and just living life to the fullest.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 11, 2019