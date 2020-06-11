Richard Lee Ward
1944 - 2020
Richard Lee
Ward
March 28, 1944-
June 7, 2020
Manchester, Georgia- Richard Lee Ward, age 76, of Manchester, Georgia passed away on Sunday June 7, 2020, after a long and hard fought battle with cancer. A Graveside Celebration of Richard's Life will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Rd. Columbus, GA.
Richard was born March 28, 1944 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Rufus Lee Ward and Modelle Boutwell Ward. He grew up in Columbus, graduated from Jordan High School and attended Columbus College. Richard Loved the Lord and his church. He is a member of First Baptist Church in Manchester, GA where he was a Deacon. Richard retired from Georgia Power Company as a Power Delivery Engineer, after 45 years of service and was a member of Georgia Power Ambassadors. Richard was a family man and loved his wife, daughters, son in-laws and grandchildren. He was a great teacher and provider. He taught his girls to take care of themselves, love others unconditionally, and love the Lord. He enjoyed watching FOX News, NASCAR, playing Soft Ball, nature, hunting and was an active member of The National Wild Turkey Federation, Mulberry Gobblers, Harris County Chapter. Richard was a jokester and liked giving people nicknames. He will always be remembered for his beautiful lawn, a warm smile, his loving, caring for and keeping in touch with others.
Richard is survived by his wife of 56 years, Martha Jackson Ward; daughter Jennifer Ward Simon (Mathew); and daughter Kristin Ward Colburn (Andy); grandson Caleb Colburn; granddaughter Ellie Colburn; brother David Ward; nephew Jason Ward; other family members and many friends.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Ward family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Columbus Hospice www.columbushospice.com. or John B. Amos Cancer Center at www.piedmont.org\@pcrfoundation.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Parkhill Cemetery
