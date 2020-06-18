Richard Louis Pitts
1934 - 2020
Richard louis
Pitts
September 20, 1934-
June 15, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Richard Louis "Buddy" Pitts, Jr., 85 died June 15, 202 at St. Francis Hospital.
He was born September 20, 1934 in Columbus, GA to Mary Louise Dawkins Pitts and Richard Louis Pitts, Sr. His parents, his wife Hazel Singleton Pitts and son, William Richard Miller, preceded him in death.
He is survived by a daughter Michelle Pitts Davis and her husband, Mike, and son, Donnie Pitts and his wife PJ, grandchildren, Chance Pitts, Haley Haney, William Miller, Ethan Davis, Michaela Lightsey, Brianna Poore and great grandchildren, Nevaeh Miller, Mila Poore and Hannah Poore. Also surviving are his sisters, Elizabeth Pitts Owens, Catherine Pitts Milligan and her husband Lee and Virginia Pitts Pope and her husband Neal.
After growing up in Pittsview, Buddy served in the Air Force with a tour in the Phillipines. Following his military service, he had a long career as a skilled mechanic, working for many companies around the Chattahoochee Valley. He was happiest when he was fishing, attending and holding yard sales, building and repairing things around his home and spending time with his family.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, June 19, 2020 in Lakewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL with burial to follow in Pittsview City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5pm until 7pm at the funeral home.
To offer condolences, please visit www.shphenixcity.com



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
JUN
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
JUN
19
Burial
Pittsview City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
3342983634
