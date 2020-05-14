Richard Luther
Collier
July 26, 1941-
May 11, 2020
Upatoi, Georgia- Richard Luther Collier 78, of Upatoi, Ga. died Monday, May 11, 2020 at his residence.
Tent-side services will be held 3:00 PM Friday, May 15, 2020 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Tim Harris officiating. Interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. The following will service as active pallbearers; Ricky Collier, Don Strickland, Kris Harold, Smith Jenkins, Andy Entrekin, Marcus Walker. Those unable to attend may view the services on FACEBOOK live at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory. We ask that social distancing guidelines be adhered to and a mask be worn by those attending.
Mr. Collier was born July, 26, 1941 in Columbus, Ga. son of the late Louis Andrew and Mary Elizabeth Collier. Richard was a brilliant, strong, and talented man. He had such a creative mind and it was obvious in his work and the things he would create. He was a well-respected owner of Richard Collier Painting for over 30 years, and he took pride in his work. He was a loving husband to his beautiful bride of 57 years, a wonderful Dad to his four children, and a great PawPaw to all his grandchildren. He enjoyed being outdoors; whether hunting, fishing, arrowhead hunting, or just taking a drive in the rain. He loved to sing with his children and dance- his favorite song was Me & Bobby Mcgee! He is remembered by his family as a man you could always count on for anything- day or night. He will forever be loved and missed by his family, but he will always be in our hearts.
Other than his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his sister: Bobbie Spain, brothers: Ronald Collier, Larry Collier, Bryan Collier and his beloved grandson: Richard Adrian Collier.
Survivors include his wife: Carolyn Collier of Upatoi, GA., sons; Richard Collier of Upatoi, GA, Cecil Collier of Upatoi, GA., daughters, Elizabeth Lewis of Ft. Walton Beach, FL., Laura & Don Strickland of Upatoi, GA., brother, Gary Collier of Jacksonville, FL., SISTERS: June and Leroy Upton of Waverly Hall, GA., Glenda and Don Strausser of Jacksonville, FL., Dorothy & Tommy Moss of Ellerslie, GA., 9 Grandchildren, 9 Great-Grandchildren.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 14, 2020.