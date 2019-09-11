|
|
Richard Luther
Lane
March 4, 1939 -
September 9, 2019
Columbus, GA- Richard Luther Lane died peacefully at his home in Columbus, GA on September 9, 2019. A private interment will be held at Parkhill cemetery on Friday, September 13, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM with the Reverend Doctor P. Shane Green officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA.
Richard was born in Columbus, GA on March 4, 1939, the son of Woodrow Wilson and Anne Dugas Lane. He graduated from Columbus High School and then went on to the University of Georgia. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and therein, cultivated his love for the Georgia Bulldogs.
He returned to Columbus and joined his father Wilson Lane in 1961 in the family business as one of Columbus' Home Builders for over 50 years. He and his Dad proudly built many homes and helped develop Oakland Park, Regency Park, Springlake Subdivision and Waterford Place.
Richard's passion for the building business quickly turned to leadership roles in an impactful way within the industry. He found his niche for serving by leading the Columbus Home Builders Association for many years where he was a member since 1961 and was the President of the organization in 1971. He led the Association to many of its firsts to include the formation of the Associates Council and the Apartment Council. He served as a Local director, a State director, and a National director. Soon thereafter, Richard assumed the position of the President of the Home Builders Association of Georgia in 1976-1977. He was named builder of the year in Columbus in 1984. He was also a Senior Life Director of the National Association of Home Builders which is only bestowed to members who have served over 25 years.
In 1984, Richard received the prestigious and touching Bob Carter Award given in honor of Bob and someone who gave untiringly and unselfishly of his time and efforts in assisting and building the Home Builders Association of Columbus and service to the community in many ways.
Richard was inducted into the Georgia Home Builders Association Hall of Fame, the highest honor a builder can achieve in the State of Georgia. It is in recognition of those who have given life long service to the industry. Close friend and mentor Ray Wright was the only other Columbus native to have achieved this same honor. Richard was also a visionary and helped form the Builders Insurance Group and he proudly served on its board for many years.
His love for the outdoors was cultivated early on by his Dad as he adored duck hunting with Louisiana relatives, fresh water and deep sea fishing, dove hunting, gardening sunflowers in memory of his precious daughter Courtney, and golfing at Green Island Country Club. You could find him in Athens, Ga on early fall days cheering on his beloved Georgia Bulldogs.
He was a member of the North Columbus Rotary Club over 50 years, a member of Green Island Country Club, and St. Paul United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his loving companion of 30 years, Jodina Denise King, his daughter, Lisa Lane White and husband Sonny. Grandchildren, Lane White, Hallie White Lewis and husband Matt, Costa Farmer Head and husband, Thomas, Marianna Farmer Lynch and husband Patrick. Great Grandson, Henry James Head. Sister, Patsy Lane Leary and husband Ralph. Nephews, Ralph Leary, Jr. and wife Leslie, Richard Leary and wife Beth. He also left behind numerous cousins, great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, and daughter Courtney Lane Farmer. Our heartfelt appreciation to his caregivers, Sabrina Gunn, April Lawrence, Viola Mason, Toni Minnifield and Shondelle Scott. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , St. Paul United Methodist Church or a .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019