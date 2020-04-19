|
Richard (Dick) O'Neil
Steinborn
09/28/1933-
04/18/2020
Columbus, GA- Richard Steinborn, 86, passed away April 18th, 2020 of natural causes. Richard has resided in Columbus, GA since 2018.
Richard was born on September 28, 1933 in St Louis, MO. Son of Vivian Baxter Steinborn and wrestling/strongman Henry 'Milo' Steinborn. He grew up in New York City and at 18 followed his fathers footsteps into wrestling. There he worked in the profession for 34 years, competed in over 6,000 matches, and held many wrestling championship titles. Richard wrestled around the world under numerous aliases and was a wrestling promoter in Columbus, GA and throughout the SouthEast.
At 52 Richard retired from wrestling and became a personal trainer. Later, he founded the Steinborn Fan Gymnasium in Richmond, VA and worked an additional 24 years. He studied strength, health and nutrition. He enjoyed painting and playing chess. He was an incredible story teller and an avid reader.
He is survived by his children: Candi Jones, Cooki Gilbert, Taffy Keller, Ginger Battle, Brooke Baker, Bradley Steinborn, Jodi Williams; 14 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a service will not be held.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 19, 2020