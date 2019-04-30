|
Richard
Porter
February 15, 1959-
April 25, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Richard Porter, 60, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 AM Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Canaan Baptist Church. Bishop Ronald K. Harris will officiate. The interment will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. Visitation will beTuesday, April 30, 2019 from 1 PM until 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA
Mr. Porter was born February 15, 1959 in Columbus, Georgia. He was the son of the late James and Tinella Bowman Porter. Richard was a 1977 graduate of Spencer High School. He was employed by Miller and Mize Precasting.
Survivors include his wife, Angelia Porter; a son, Matthew Williams; three daughters, SaDonna (Wade Jr.) Branch, Ashley (Jeremiah) Porter-Golson, and Re'Gine Porter; three brothers, Freddie (Hattie Pearl ) Porter, John Curtis (Sherry) Porter, and Franklin Porter; seven sisters, Myrtis Vines, Mary McGhee, Eva Mitchell, Emma (Willie Frank) Mathis, Diane (Arthur) Griffin, Betty (Larry) Anderson, and Tinella Pierce, thirteen grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2019