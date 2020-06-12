Richard R.
Terry
June, 9, 2020
Phenix City, AL.- Richard R. Terry, 72, a resident of Phenix City, passed away June, 9, 2020. Graveside services will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. CDST at Springhill Cemetery with Rev. Keith Turner officiating and Gray Funeral Home directing.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Terry; three sons, Russell (Jessica) Terry, Matthew Terry, and Andrew Terry; two step-children, Adam (Jennifer) Churchwell and Jamie (Bryan) Boyette; eight grandchildren, Dewey Terry, Ashton Terry, Zachary Johnson, Avery Boyette, Carter Boyette, Noah Churchwell, Nina Churchwell and Emma Churchwell; sisters, Kathy (Jeff) Pinegar and Fran Jordan.
Terry
June, 9, 2020
Phenix City, AL.- Richard R. Terry, 72, a resident of Phenix City, passed away June, 9, 2020. Graveside services will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. CDST at Springhill Cemetery with Rev. Keith Turner officiating and Gray Funeral Home directing.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Terry; three sons, Russell (Jessica) Terry, Matthew Terry, and Andrew Terry; two step-children, Adam (Jennifer) Churchwell and Jamie (Bryan) Boyette; eight grandchildren, Dewey Terry, Ashton Terry, Zachary Johnson, Avery Boyette, Carter Boyette, Noah Churchwell, Nina Churchwell and Emma Churchwell; sisters, Kathy (Jeff) Pinegar and Fran Jordan.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 12, 2020.