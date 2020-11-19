Richard Walden Chancey
July 18, 1939 - November 15, 2020
Bleeker, Alabama - Mr. Richard Walden Chancey, 81, of Bleeker, AL passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 am Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens with Rev. Eugene Ennis officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL.
Richard was born July 18, 1939 in Eufaula Alabama. He graduated from Eufaula High School in 1957 and attended Auburn University. He was in the Air Force National Guard, a registered land surveyor and later retired from Fort Benning, Georgia as Chief, Construction Inspection Branch, DPW. Richard was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church in Smiths Station, Alabama and also a member and former president of the Bleecker Ruritan Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents Maurine Chancey and JC Chancey of Cottonton, Alabama, his sister Susan Chancey Wheeler of Cross City, Florida and his brother David P. Chancey and two nieces Laurie Wheeler and Marie Chancey.
He is survived by his wife Charlotte Smith Chancey, his son Rick Chancey and his wife Tracie, his son Mike Chancey, his grandchildren Caleb, Caitlyn, Brayden and Brooklyn and nieces and nephews Tammie Weatherholtz, Michele Simmons, Rear Admiral Trey Wheeler and Phillip Wheeler, Dayna Gilchrist, James Gardner, Heather Fidali.
The family would like to thank Columbus Hospice and the Columbus Hospice House. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made in his memory to the Columbus Hospice House, 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, GA 31909.
