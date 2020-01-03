|
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Rickey Donell Carter transitioned his life on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Emory Health Care in Atlanta, GA. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 10:00 am at New Testament Christian Center Church, 2622 Macon Road, Columbus, Ga, with Bishop James Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at Kingsville Memorial Park in Cusseta, GA according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC. 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 1:00 - 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Carter was born to Mrs. Annette Carter and the late Willie H. Carter Sr. in Marion County, Ga. He graduated in 1980 from Spencer High School in Columbus, Ga. Mr. Carter was employed at Sam's Club, Exide Company and Columbus State University. He was preceded in death by his father Mr. Willie H. Carter Sr. and brother, Mr. Willie H. Carter Jr. Mr. Carter leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife, Glenda Glover Carter of Columbus, Ga; son, Tyler Carter of Carrollton, Ga; mother, Annette Carter of Columbus, Ga; sister, Catheryn Battle; brother, Randall (Teresa) Milner of Blakeley, Ga; mother-in-law, Delores Glover of Columbus, Ga; a host of aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
