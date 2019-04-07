Home

SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Franchise Missionary Baptist Church
Phenix City, GA
Rickey Lee Short


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rickey Lee Short Obituary
Rickey Lee
Short
December 28, 1961-
April 1, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Rickey Lee Short, 57, of Columbus, Georgia passed on Monday, April 1, 2019 at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 AM, Monday, April 8, 2019 at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church in Phenix City, AL. Rev. Dr. Raymond Cochran, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 12 Noon to 3 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mr. Short was born December 28, 1961 in Russell County, AL. He was the son of the late Effean and Ethelene Doleman Short. He was a member of Franchise Missionary Baptist Church and a 1980 graduate of Kendrick High School.
Survivors include: one sister, Myrtis Short; four brothers, Eddie (Miriam) Short, Ronnie (Felicia) Short, Dannie (Jannie) Short and Tyler (Barbara) Short, nieces, nephews and a host of relatives.
Please visit our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019
