Rickey RecardoBiggers,Sr.March 19, 1954-June 14, 2020Columbus, GA- Mr. Rickey Recardo Biggers, Sr.,66, transitioned his life June 14, 2020. A Private Service will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 3:00 pm at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Rev. Terrence Evans, pastor of Greater Ward Chapel AME Church, will be officiating. Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 1:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Biggers was born on March 19, 1954 to the late Clarence Eugene Biggers and Lennie Will Thomas Biggers in Columbus, GA. He was a 1972 graduate of Jordan Vocational High School. Mr. Biggers was a skilled brick mason, contractor and the owner of Biggers Construction Company for over 40 years. He was an avid Atlanta Falcons fan, the president and founder of the 23rd Street Sports Club. Mr. Biggers was preceded by his parents; a son, Clarence E. Biggers II and a sister, Neatra Jones. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving wife, Melinda Biggers; children, Talethia (Kenneth) Banks, Rickey (Alecia) Biggers, Antonio (Jennifer) Biggers; his grandchildren, Jamal, Rickey III, Tatyana, Alai, Alexis, Antonio, Jr., Arissa, Hyron, Nova; siblings, Darrell (Teresa) Biggers, Jarrod (Saundra) Biggers, Shenetra Stephens, Sherry (Theadius) Love; a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel. com. Phone: (762) 524- 7709.