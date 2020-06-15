Ricky B.
Williams
June 25, 1964-
June 10, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Ricky B. Williams, 55, of Columbus, GA, passed Thursday, June 10, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private service will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 with Pastor Carlos Coleman, officiating. Public visitation will be Monday, June 15, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Williams was born June 25, 1964 in Columbus, GA to Cornell Williams and Bessie Williams. He was a 1983 graduate of Columbus High School, served in the United States Navy, attended Harbor Baptist Church, Charlotte, NC and was employed as a security officer by SG4 Security, Bank of America Building.
Survivors include his wife, Gina Williams; one son, Ricky Williams, Jr. (Natalaye); one daughter, Alexis Williams; father and mother, Cornell & Bessie Williams; two brothers, Gary Williams (Lorese) and Raymond Williams (Lucy); three sisters, Patricia Harris, Cheryl Allen (David) and Angela Epting (James) and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 15, 2020.