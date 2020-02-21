|
ROBBIE D.
LEWIS
09/29/1931-
02/16/2020
COLUMBUS , GEORGIA - Robbie D. Lewis born in Honey Grove Texas on 09/29/1931, died in Columbus Georgia where she was currently residing on 02/16/2020.
She was preceded in death by a brother Onnie Mccullough & son Roland M. Lewis Jr. kids, Debra K. Rose, Sandra M. Hill, Connie F. Mccullough, Anthony P. Lewis, grandchildren, Felecia Mobley, Antonio Mobley, Astacha Jones, Shondra Mckay, Dominique Rose, and many great grandchildren & great great grandchildren.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2020