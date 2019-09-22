Home

Vance Brooks Funeral Home
3738 Hwy 431 N.
Phenix City, AL 36867
(334) 298-0668
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert Alan "Bob" Brown


1948 - 2019
Robert Alan "Bob" Brown Obituary
Robert "Bob" Alan
Brown
05/23/1948-
09/18/2019
Phenix City, AL- Robert "Bob" Alan Brown, 71, of Phenix City, AL died at Columbus Piedmont Regional Hospital after an extended illness surrounded by family.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 23, 2019 with U. S. Army Honors in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Ward officiating according to Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL.
Mr. Brown was born in May 23, 1948 in Phenix City, AL son of the late Rev. Lonnie Brown and Hazel Pelham Brown. He honorably served our county in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War, serving in the Scout Dog Unit. After serving, he began a new career in Sales. Mr. Brown worked for many years with Goodyear as a Truck Tire Salesman. He was also a builder, developing many subdivisions in Phenix City and surrounding areas. Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, NASCAR and golf. He was a family man whose absence will forever be felt; however, his wisdom and fond memories will forever remain in our hearts.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Patty Hutto Brown; two children, Cory Alan Brown and Ashely Elkins, all of Phenix City, AL; two siblings, Sandra Judy Johnson and Ricky Brown; one special grandson, Patrick Peck; several nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
To sign the online guest register visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019
