Robert Alton
Ward Jr.
July 30, 1935-
January 29, 2020
Columbus, GA- Robert Alton "Sonny" Ward, age 84, a lifetime resident of Columbus, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Columbus Hospice House surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at St. Luke United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Robert Beckum officiating. Interment will follow at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at St. Luke in Stockwell Hall on Saturday from 1:00-2:00 p.m.
Sonny Ward, son of the late Robert Alton Ward, Sr. and Bessie Howard Ward, was born July 30, 1935, in Columbus, GA. He was a graduate of Columbus High School and attended Auburn University. As a young man, he worked in various capacities at Muscogee Mills, and later Fieldcrest Mills. He also spent many years serving customers in a variety of retail sales positions including mens' clothing at Parisian and G. Mansours. Sonny had a variety of interests including woodworking, electronics, gardening and stained glass, and had been a ham radio operator since he was 16 years old. He was a member of the Amateur Radio Relay League, the Mr. and Mrs. Dance Club, the Columbus-Fort Benning Shrine Club and Rose Hill Masonic Lodge.
He was a lifelong member of St. Luke United Methodist Church and served on the Usher Team for many years, on the Administrative Board, and as a member of the Fellowship/Jesus Is Lord Sunday School Class. His quiet service to his church and commitment to integrity, honesty, and selflessness made his life an example for his family, friends and all who knew him well.
Sonny made his family a priority. He was utterly devoted to his wife of 58 years, Rosemarie, and loved being a dad to his three sons. He especially cherished being "Poppy" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His keen sense of humor, great stories and one-of-a-kind expressions made him a joy to be with and leave his family many wonderful memories.
Sonny Ward is survived by his wife, Rosemarie Wilson Ward of Columbus; three sons, Robert Alton Ward, III (Amy) of Columbus, Richard Wilson Ward (Jill) of Cumming, GA, and Ronald Howard Ward (Melinda) of Columbus; six grandchildren, Robert Ward, IV (Sigourney), David Ward (Valerie), Mary Ashby Ward, Lindsay Ward, Catherine Ward and Lauren Ward; three great-grandchildren and other much-loved relatives and friends.
Special thanks to Allie, Valerie and the many other hospice angels who were with him to the end.
Memorial gifts can be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church Music Fund or Columbus Hospice.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 31, 2020