Robert "Bob" Arthur

Willmschen

August 30, 1945-

June 07, 2019

Columbus, Ga.-

It is in loving memory and with great sadness that the family of Robert "Bob" Arthur Willmschen, 73, of Columbus, GA announces his death. Bob died unexpectedly in his sleep early on Monday morning, June 17, 2019 while on vacation with his extended family in Panama City Beach, FL.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, June 28, 2019 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Minister Richard Deising officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be held in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Born on August 30, 1945, to Boyd and Ruth Willmschen, Bob was raised in Salem, OR. He graduated from North Salem High School in 1963 and served as an active duty soldier in the army from 1965 to 1979. Bob received his bachelor's degree in 1984 and his master's degree in 1986, both from Troy State University.

Bob loved his country and was a proud veteran, serving in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1967. After his active duty, Bob continued to work as a civil servant at Fort Benning, GA from 1980 until 2012 when he retired.

Bob was also an active member of his community, serving as a little league baseball coach and active member of Rosehill Church of Christ. He was an avid Braves fan. He cheered for all of his children and grandchildren's college teams and loved watching the Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs battle it out.

Bob was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He supported his family in all of their ventures and lived to make them happy. Also called, "Uncle Bob" and "Granddaddy," Bob loved his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews more than anything. He truly cherished every moment with them. He is remembered with great love and joy and will be forever missed by his family and friends, all of whom were touched by the love that Bob showed throughout his life.

He died surrounded by all the people he loved most, celebrating his love for family.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Boyd Leroy Willmschen, his mother, Ruth Marie (Bloom) Willmschen, and his brother, Howard Leroy Willmschen.

He is survived by his wife Linda, three children - Royce (Debbie) Willmschen, Lisa (Marc) Phillips, and Kim (John) Sherman, eight grandchildren – Natalie Willmschen, Claire Willmschen, Cathryn Willmschen, Brandon Gacuzana, Mitchell Gacuzana, Will Sherman, Robbie Sherman, and Megan Sherman, and his brother – Richard (Gloria) Willmschen.

Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Children's Miracle Network c/o Piedmont Healthcare 710 Center Street Columbus, Ga. 31901 or Warrior Outreach, Inc. P.O. Box 7962 Columbus, Ga. 31808 [email protected] in order to memorialize Bob.

