Robert "Bob"

Atkin

July 20, 1965-

February 28, 2019

Smiths, AL- Robert "Bob" Atkin, 53 of Smiths, Alabama passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Colonial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Monday, March 4, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. ET at Colonial Funeral Home.

Bob served in the United States Army from 1984-1996 and was Sergeant 1st class in the 2nd Ranger battalion. His military accomplishments included: Jump Master, Special Ops and Air Assault. Bob worked for the Phenix City Police Department and the Russell County Sheriff's office, where he was a sergeant in investigations. He was born July 20, 1965 in Yokosuka, Japan to the late, Wayne Harry Atkin and Lila Lea Bamford. Both of his parents served in the United States Navy. He grew up in Lander, Wyoming and later moved to San Jose, California. The military brought him to Fort Benning, Georgia where he eventually settled in Hurtsboro, Alabama.

Surviving are his wife, Denise Atkin; 2 daughters, Rachel Gibson, her husband, Ryan of Wilsonville, Alabama and Rebecca Atkin of Rye, Colorado; brother Mark Atkin of Lander, Wyoming; grandchildren, Layla and Bradley of Wilsonville, Alabama. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary